Deal Wrap: Wendel closes IK Partners stake buy; Brydon acquires Micro-Dyn

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Following regulatory approvals, Paris-based Wendel finalized the €383 million acquisition of a 51% stake in London-based private equity peer IK Partners. Wendel will buy the remaining 49% stake in subsequent transactions between 2029 and 2032.

– The Brydon Group purchased Micro-Dyn Medical Systems LLC, a healthcare claims pricing, grouping and editing software company. AvidBank and NorthCoast Mezzanine provided financing for the deal. Goodwin Procter was legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld was accounting adviser to Brydon.

– Funds managed by Castik Capital SARL will buy a majority stake in European precision parts manufacturer Andra Tech Group BV. The sellers are Mountainview Capital Partners, funds advised by Equistone Partners Europe Ltd. and Andra Tech's management. The latter two are expected to remain invested in the business. William Blair, BCG, PwC, A&O Shearman and Tauw advised Andra Tech and Equistone on the deal. Lincoln International, Roland Berger, PwC, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, Houthoff and White and Case advised Castik.

– Mill Point Capital LLC agreed to buy a majority stake in iQor Inc., a provider of managed services and customer engagement business process outsourcing solutions. Rothschild & Co was the financial adviser to iQor and Kirkland & Ellis was its legal counsel.

– Attain Capital Partners made a minority investment in Excella Consulting Inc., which specializes in Agile technology solutions. Holland & Knight LLP was legal counsel to Excella, and Cooley LLP was legal adviser to Attain.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. will take a minority stake in group travel business Vosaio Travel Ltd. as part of what the private equity firm called a "multi-million-pound" investment round. Advisers in the transaction include KPMG Corporate Finance and Burness Paull LLP for Vosaio, and Crowe UK, CMS and AND Digital for BGF.

– Nandemo Draft Co. Ltd., a Tokyo-based startup company behind the Nandora sports and entertainment prediction app, received an investment from the Yaramaika Fund. Also known as Shinkin Yaramaika Investment LP, the fund was launched by Shinkin Capital Co. Ltd. and Hamamatsu Iwata Shinkin Bank.

