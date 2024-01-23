Deal Wrap: Warburg Pincus to exit Procare; Goldman invests in Bastille Networks

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Dr. Hans Riegel Holding GmbH led a €53 million series B round of funding for biotech company Infinite Roots, formerly known as Mushlabs, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– An investor group that includes Private Equity Invest AG and Investnet AG agreed to sell Chemspeed Technologies AG to Bruker Corp. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory reviews. Chemspeed is a provider of vendor-agnostic automated laboratory R&D and quality control workflow solutions.

– Warburg Pincus LLC is exiting its investment in Procare Software LLC, a provider of integrated child care center management software and payments processing, in a sale to Roper Technologies Inc. TA Associates Management LP also sold its minority interest in Procare as part of the transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. William Blair & Co. LLC served as lead financial adviser and Raymond James & Associates Inc. served as an adviser to Warburg Pincus. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Warburg Pincus.

– An investor group that included Battery Ventures, Y Combinator and Craft Ventures LLC exited its investment in Reflect Software Inc., an AI-powered no-code testing platform for web applications, in a sale to SmartBear Software Inc.

– Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management led a $44 million series C round of funding for Bastille Networks Inc., a supplier of wireless threat intelligence technology.

For more private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.