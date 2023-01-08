Deal Wrap: Ventiga sells Infare; Bluestone Equity invests in PMY Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– London-based private equity firm Ventiga Capital Partners, LLP sold Danish air travel data platform Infare Solutions A/S to OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd., which provides digital flight information, intelligence and analytics.

– Tata Communications Ltd., through Singapore unit Tata Communications International Pte Ltd., acquired the remaining 41.9% stake of Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS, an embedded-SIM technology provider, from ARIE Capital Ltd. for $12 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Bluestone Equity Partners LP invested in venue, events and infrastructure technology solutions company PMY Group Pty Ltd. The transaction is the first investment for the firm, which closed its inaugural fund in the first quarter.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. invested £3.4 million in Nuada , which builds technology to decarbonize industrial emissions. The investment is an extension of the company's £4.5 million Series A funding round. Nuada was previously named as MOF Technologies.

