Deal Wrap: Trousdale Ventures leads funding round for Range Energy

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Apax Partners LLP is set to acquire a controlling stake in climate technology company Integrated Environmental Solutions Ltd. Apax was advised by Travers Smith, Alantra, CIL and EY. Integrated Environmental Solutions was advised by KPMG.

– CAI Software LLC, a portfolio company of STG, acquired Maritech Systems AS, a provider of seafood enterprise resource planning software. Broodstock Capital Partners AS will remain an investor in the combined company.

– Trousdale Ventures LLC led a $23.5 million funding round for Range Energy Inc., a company providing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market.

– NewQuest Capital Advisors (HK) Ltd. led a $100 million series E round of funding for third-party logistics provider Shadowfax Technologies Ltd., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

