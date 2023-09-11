Deal Wrap: TPG, Francisco acquire New Relic; Elanders agrees to buy Kammac

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– TPG Capital LP and Francisco Partners Management LP completed the all-cash acquisition of observability platform New Relic Inc. for $87.00 per share, representing an equity valuation of about $6.5 billion. Qatalyst Partners was the financial adviser to New Relic, and Latham & Watkins LLP was the legal counsel. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC was the lead financial adviser to Francisco Partners and TPG. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Moelis & Co. also advised the firms. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, Paul Hastings LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP were the legal counsels to Francisco Partners and TPG.

– Nordic Capital agreed to buy a majority stake in IntegriChain Inc., which provides pharmaceutical technology, data, consulting and outsourcing solutions, from Accel-KKR LLC. The transaction is expected to close before year-end. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Harris Williams LLC are the financial advisers to IntegriChain, while Evercore is the financial adviser to Nordic Capital.

– Elanders AB agreed to acquire all shares of contract logistics company Kammac Ltd. The purchase price will be paid in two parts: one at the time of the takeover and the other as an earnout in 2025. Sellers include Pi Labs (Manager) Ltd., Clean Growth Investment Management and Kiilto Ventures, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– SAP SE completed the acquisition of LeanIX GmbH, an enterprise architecture management platform. Sellers include Insight Venture Management LLC, Iris Capital Management SAS, Founder.org, Capnamic Ventures Management GmbH and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners Management GmbH, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Clas Ohlson AB (publ) finalized the acquisition of Spares Nordic AB, which provides spare parts and accessories for electronics, from Verdane, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– Pamlico Capital Management LP announced a strategic growth investment in Beck Technology Ltd., a preconstruction platform for contractors. President Stewart Carroll, CTO Mike Boren and the rest of Beck Technology's management team as well as founder and Chairman Peter Beck will maintain ownership in the company. Shea & Co. was the exclusive financial adviser to Beck Technology.

– Actuarial consulting firm Lewis & Ellis Inc. partnered with Novacap to support its strategic growth and innovation initiatives. Piper Sandler & Co. was the exclusive financial adviser and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP was the legal adviser to Lewis & Ellis. Foley & Lardner LLP provided legal advice to Novacap.

– Macquarie Capital Principal Finance agreed to acquire Camin Cargo Control Holdings Inc., a provider of independent testing, inspection and certification services to the energy industry, from Metalmark Capital. The transaction is expected to close by year-end. Kirkland & Ellis was the legal counsel and Strata Partners was the financial adviser to Macquarie Capital Principal Finance.

