Deal Wrap: TJC acquires TIDI Products; Ardian, Solarpack dissolve JV

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– The Stephens Group LLC agreed to sell industrial mechanical contractor Summit Industrial Construction LLC to Comfort Systems USA Inc.

– Ara Partners Group LLC acquired a majority stake in Houston-based USD Clean Fuels LLC, which develops logistics infrastructure for the renewable fuels value chain.

– Private equity firm RoundTable Healthcare Partners completed the sale of medical products company TIDI Products LLC to middle-market private equity firm TJC LP. Moelis & Co. LLC and Solomon Partners Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisers and Sidley Austin LLP acted as exclusive legal counsel to TIDI. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial adviser to TJC with Winston & Strawn LLP as legal counsel.

– Investment firm Ardian and renewable energy company Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica SA decided to dissolve their joint venture, with each partner retaining ownership of their respective portfolios of solar plants.

