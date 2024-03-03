 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-tjc-acquires-tidi-products-ardian-solarpack-dissolve-jv-79927518 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: TJC acquires TIDI Products; Ardian, Solarpack dissolve JV
Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– The Stephens Group LLC agreed to sell industrial mechanical contractor Summit Industrial Construction LLC to Comfort Systems USA Inc.

– Ara Partners Group LLC acquired a majority stake in Houston-based USD Clean Fuels LLC, which develops logistics infrastructure for the renewable fuels value chain.

– Private equity firm RoundTable Healthcare Partners completed the sale of medical products company TIDI Products LLC to middle-market private equity firm TJC LP. Moelis & Co. LLC and Solomon Partners Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisers and Sidley Austin LLP acted as exclusive legal counsel to TIDI. Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial adviser to TJC with Winston & Strawn LLP as legal counsel.

– Investment firm Ardian and renewable energy company Solarpack Corporacion Tecnologica SA decided to dissolve their joint venture, with each partner retaining ownership of their respective portfolios of solar plants.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.