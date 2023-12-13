Deal Wrap: Thrust Capital buys DCM Group; Surge invests in Coastal Amusements

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Thrust Capital Partners acquired aviation and aerospace manufacturer DCM Group Inc. and became partners with existing investors Investissement Québec and Desjardins Capital. Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP was the legal adviser to Thrust Capital while Ernst & Young LLP served as its financial adviser. Blue HF Legal LLP was the legal adviser to the sellers for this transaction.

– Surge Private Equity LLC invested in Coastal Amusements, which manufactures and imports ticket and prize redemption games. BakerHostetler was the lead counsel while Moss Adams served as financial diligence adviser. CoView Capital was the sole adviser to Coastal.

– An investor group including Ember Infrastructure Management LP, Ontario Power Generation Inc., Investissement Québec and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec completed the acquisition of H2O Innovation Inc. for C$395 million. BDC Capital Inc. exited the water solutions company H2O Innovation, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP provided legal counsel to Ember while Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP was the legal counsel to H2O Innovation. Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP were legal counsels to Investissement Québec and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, respectively. Scotiabank Capital Inc. was the exclusive financial adviser to H2O Innovation. Raymond James served as financial adviser to Ember.

– Shore Capital Partners LLC finalized a partnership with Action Termite & Pest Control Inc.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.