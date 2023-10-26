Deal Wrap: Thoma Bravo closes Adenza sale; Greenbelt-led group buys Saber Power

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Thoma Bravo LP closed the sale of Adenza Group Inc., which provides risk management, regulatory reporting and capital markets software to the financial services industry, to Nasdaq Inc. Thoma Bravo Managing Partner Holden Spaht will serve on Nasdaq's board following the deal.

– An investor group led by Greenbelt Capital Management LP acquired medium-to-high voltage electrical infrastructure work platform Saber Power Services LLC from Oaktree Capital Management LP. Buying investors include Wafra Inc., StepStone Group LP and Schroders Capital. Latham & Watkins LLP was the legal counsel to Greenbelt. Harris Williams LLC was financial adviser to Saber, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to the company and Oaktree.

– TJC LP completed the acquisition of industrial polymer business Delrin and named Juergen Pongratz as president and CEO of the company. Additionally, Dean Meyer will join Delrin as chief information officer.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.