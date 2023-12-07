Deal Wrap: Symphony acquires Wrike; SHS invests in CAM Bioceramics

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Symphony Technology Group LLC completed the acquisition of work management platform Wrike Inc. from Vista Equity Partners Management LLC and Elliott Investment Management LP. Lazard served as exclusive financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Wrike. Paul Hastings LLP was Symphony Technology Group's legal adviser on the transaction.

– Kompass Kapital Management LLC, which first invested in Lightspeed Broadband Ltd. in February 2021, acquired 100% of the share capital from AtmosClear SA. This gives Kompass Kapital an overall controlling stake in Lightspeed. As part of the transaction, Kompass Kapital also committed new capital to Lightspeed, which will be used to develop and expand the company's fiber network.

– Coloplast A/S agreed to acquire Kerecis LLC, a company in the biologics wound care segment, for up to $1.30 billion from an investor group including Kirkbi Invest A/S and Silicon Valley BancVentures Inc., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Coloplast expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022-2023.

– An investor group including SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement MbH and ING Corporate Investments Participaties BV acquired a majority stake in CAM Bioceramics BV, which manufactures orthobiologic calcium phosphates.

– INDUS Holding AG will transfer 100% of the shares in SCHÄFER Group, which produces high-precision models and test gauges for automotive and aviation industries, to an investment vehicle of Callista Portfolio Holding Gmbh. The parties agreed not to disclose the details of the contract.

