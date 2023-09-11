 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-stonepeak-to-invest-in-agp-ta-associates-backs-katrisk-78255891 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Stonepeak to invest in AGP; TA Associates backs KatRisk
Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. and Brookfield Business Partners LP received all regulatory approvals for the pending sale of Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC to a consortium of investors including Brookfield Corp., Cameco Corp. and Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The transaction is set to close around Nov. 7.

– AGP Sustainable Real Assets Holdings Pte. Ltd. announced an investment from Stonepeak Partners LP, which it expects to close in the fourth quarter. Sidley Austin LLP and Clifford Chance LLP are serving as legal advisers to Stonepeak and AGP, respectively.

– TA Associates Management LP made a substantial strategic growth investment in KatRisk, a global catastrophe modeling software company.

