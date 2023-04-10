Deal Wrap: Stonepeak to acquire 49% interest in Cellnex units in Denmark, Sweden

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Stonepeak Partners LP reached an agreement with Cellnex Telecom SA to acquire a 49% interest in Cellnex Denmark and Cellnex Sweden for €730 million. The deal is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024 at the latest. Nomura International PLC is the lead financial adviser, Guggenheim Securities is financial adviser and Herbert Smith Freehills LLP is acting as legal counsel to Stonepeak. AZ Capital is the financial adviser and Baker & McKenzie LLP is acting as legal counsel to Cellnex.

– Platinum Equity LLC agreed to acquire a majority interest in The Cook & Boardman Group LLC, a distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, and electronic access control equipment, from Littlejohn & Co. LLC. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year. Littlejohn will remain a significant minority shareholder. BofA Securities is the financial adviser and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal adviser to The Cook & Boardman. Latham & Watkins LLP is providing legal counsel and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is providing debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity.

– Silver Lake Technology Management LLC closed on the shares tendered by Software AG shareholders under its takeover offer. Sellers include Software AG Stiftung, Rocket Software International (UK) Ltd. and Bain Capital LP, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Including additional share purchases, Silver Lake has now secured more than 87% of Software AG shares.

– The Halifax Group agreed to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo SA. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Lazard was financial adviser to Sodexo.

– Advanced IT Concepts, a provider of technology solutions to defense and federal agencies, entered into a strategic partnership with private equity firm FVLCRUM. Align BA was financial adviser to Advanced IT Concepts.

