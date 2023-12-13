Deal Wrap: Sentinel acquires High Bar Brands; RuralWorks invests in TimberHP

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Sentinel Capital Partners LLC added High Bar Brands LLC, a provider of branded heavy-duty truck accessories and towing products, to its portfolio. The transaction marks an exit for Heartwood Partners' Heartwood Partners Fund III LP. Holland & Knight acted as legal adviser and Piper Sandler was exclusive financial adviser to High Bar and its investors.

– BP Energy Partners LLC purchased a majority stake in Odessa, Texas-based American Industrial Machine, which provides aftermarket repair and maintenance services for natural gas compressors in West Texas and New Mexico.

– Brixey & Meyer Capital acquired Hamlett Engineering Sales Co. and Lipp American Tank Systems from Kevin Livingston and Glenn Hummel. Hamlett provides installation, maintenance and repair of process control equipment for municipal water systems, while Lipp is an installer of bio-solid digestor tank systems. BMO Capital Markets Corp. was Brixey & Meyer's financial adviser during the investment process.

– The Riverside Co. invested in Metro Fire Inspection and Maintenance Inc., a fire protection company serving parts of New York. The transaction represents an add-on investment to the private equity firm's Relay Fire & Safety platform, a life and safety system solutions provider for people and commercial properties across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England.

– RuralWorks Partners LLC announced its inaugural investment in TimberHP, a provider of wood fiber insulation solutions.

– Sterling Investment Partners Advisors LLC invested in Banner Industries in partnership with the family shareholders and management team. Banner Industries is a distributor of specialty engineered high purity and industrial flow components, equipment and services to the semiconductor market.

