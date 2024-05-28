Deal Wrap: Perwyn invests in Rubel & Ménasché; xAI closes $6B series B round

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Perwyn Ltd. made a significant growth investment in Paris-based Rubel & Menasche SAS, in partnership with the French diamond company's management team.

– A group of investors including Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz LLC and Sequoia Capital Operations LLC participated in a series B funding round that raised $6 billion for AI startup xAI.

– Development Capital Fund Management Ltd. invested €10 million in Zartis, an Irish software and technology services company.

– South Korea-based Chequer Inc., which developed the QueryPie cloud security solution, completed a strategic investment from Shinhan Venture Investment Co Ltd. Salesforce Ventures LLC and Z Venture Capital Co. Ltd. also joined the funding round, which raised a total of about $27.8 million for Chequer.

