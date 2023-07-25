 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-obra-capital-acquires-kdp-s-assets-inflexion-to-buy-dwf-group-76649672 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Obra Capital Inc. completed the acquisition of the assets of KDP LLC and its affiliated companies. KDP is an asset management and investment research firm.

– United Airlines Ventures invested in Electric Power Systems Inc., which provides high-power, scalable powertrains that are certifiable for electrified aviation.

– Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP agreed to acquire legal and business services provider DWF Group PLC for about £342 million. The acquisition is expected to become effective around the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. was financial adviser to Inflexion, while Fenchurch and Stifel were joint financial advisers to DWF.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.