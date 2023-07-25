Deal Wrap: Obra Capital acquires KDP's assets; Inflexion to buy DWF Group

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Obra Capital Inc. completed the acquisition of the assets of KDP LLC and its affiliated companies. KDP is an asset management and investment research firm.

– United Airlines Ventures invested in Electric Power Systems Inc., which provides high-power, scalable powertrains that are certifiable for electrified aviation.

– Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP agreed to acquire legal and business services provider DWF Group PLC for about £342 million. The acquisition is expected to become effective around the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. was financial adviser to Inflexion, while Fenchurch and Stifel were joint financial advisers to DWF.

