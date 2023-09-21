Deal Wrap: Mutares exits Special Melted Products; A&M Capital invests in VTG

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA completed the sale of Special Melted Products Ltd. to Cogne Acciai Speciali SpA. Special Melted Products manufactures specialty steels and nickel-based super alloys for use in the aerospace, oil and gas, and nuclear industries.

– Axcel VII, a fund managed by Axcel Management A/S, agreed to acquire Tic Elkas A/S from Dansk Ejerkapital A/S and the company's management team, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Additionally, Axcel is acquiring Eegholm Group from a group of private investors. The transactions are expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter. The management of both companies will be reinvesting alongside Axcel.

– Mayfair Equity Partners LLP closed the sale of The Snowfox Group, which specializes in the preparation of Japanese cuisines, to Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. for $621 million.

– Net@Work Inc., a provider of digital operations platform technology solutions, received a growth investment from Lovell Minnick Partners LLC. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to Net@Work. Harris Williams served as financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Lovell Minnick Partners.

– VTG LLC, which provides modernization and digital transformation solutions to the defense and intelligence community, received a majority investment from A&M Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised A&M, while Baird, Citizens Capital Markets and Mayer Brown LLP advised VTG.

– Blue Road Capital acquired agricultural company NS Brands Ltd. from Silver Ventures Inc.

– Edison Partners LP announced a $25 million growth investment in healthcare benefits platform Take Command Insurance Agency Inc.

