 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-mutares-exits-special-melted-products-a-m-capital-invests-in-vtg-77542505 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Mutares exits Special Melted Products; A&M Capital invests in VTG
Blog

Gauging the Impact of Rate Changes, Growth, and Foreign Fluctuations on the US Economy

Blog

What is Extended Detection and Response (XDR)?

Blog

2023 Big Picture: US Consumer Survey Results

Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank mergers of equals return; energy tops S&P 500; green bond sales to rise


Deal Wrap: Mutares exits Special Melted Products; A&M Capital invests in VTG

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA completed the sale of Special Melted Products Ltd. to Cogne Acciai Speciali SpA. Special Melted Products manufactures specialty steels and nickel-based super alloys for use in the aerospace, oil and gas, and nuclear industries.

– Axcel VII, a fund managed by Axcel Management A/S, agreed to acquire Tic Elkas A/S from Dansk Ejerkapital A/S and the company's management team, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Additionally, Axcel is acquiring Eegholm Group from a group of private investors. The transactions are expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter. The management of both companies will be reinvesting alongside Axcel.

– Mayfair Equity Partners LLP closed the sale of The Snowfox Group, which specializes in the preparation of Japanese cuisines, to Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd. for $621 million.

– Net@Work Inc., a provider of digital operations platform technology solutions, received a growth investment from Lovell Minnick Partners LLC. Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to Net@Work. Harris Williams served as financial adviser and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Lovell Minnick Partners.

– VTG LLC, which provides modernization and digital transformation solutions to the defense and intelligence community, received a majority investment from A&M Capital Partners. Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised A&M, while Baird, Citizens Capital Markets and Mayer Brown LLP advised VTG.

– Blue Road Capital acquired agricultural company NS Brands Ltd. from Silver Ventures Inc.

– Edison Partners LP announced a $25 million growth investment in healthcare benefits platform Take Command Insurance Agency Inc.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.