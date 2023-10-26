Deal Wrap: MidEuropa to sell Profi for €1.3B; Oakley takes control of Alerce

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– MidEuropa agreed to sell Profi Rom Food to Ahold Delhaize in a deal valuing the Romanian convenience and proximity supermarket chain at about €1.3 billion. The deal is likely to close in 2024. Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. is financial adviser to MidEuropa, while White & Case and RTPR are its legal advisers. Ernst & Young provided the private equity firm with financial and tax advice, and Beragua was its commercial adviser.

– Oakley Capital Investments Ltd.'s Oakley Capital Origin Fund I will purchase a majority interest in Spain-based Alerce Informatica Aplicada SA, which provides transport and logistics software solutions. The fund is investing alongside Alerce's founding family, including CEO Pablo Garcia, who will keep a significant stake in the business.

– SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. closed its purchase of UK-based security company Osirium Technologies PLC. The sellers included Herald Investment Management Ltd. and Octopus Investments Ltd.

– Inflexion Pvt. Equity Partners LLP entered into a strategic partnership with Allen & Overy LLP to expand the latter's aosphere business. Inflexion's Partnership Capital II fund, together with Allen & Overy and Endicott Management Co., will make a strategic investment in the business. Under the partnership, the legal and compliance data subscription platform will become a stand-alone entity, and Allen & Overy will continue to own a significant minority stake in the business.

– Patient Square Capital LP agreed to take Eargo Inc. private by acquiring the medical device company's shares not already owned by the firm for $2.55 per share. The parties expect to close the all-cash deal in the first quarter of 2024. Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to Patient Square. Perella Weinberg Partners LP is financial adviser to the special committee of Eargo's board, while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is its legal counsel.

– An affiliate of private equity firm Boyne Capital Management LLC invested in ProFusion Industries LLC, which manufactures polymer-based film and sheet products.

– EagleTree Capital LP's managed funds acquired MMGY Global Inc., a travel and tourism marketing firm, from Peninsula Capital Partners LLC. BrightTower was deal adviser to MMGY Global, while PwC advised on financial matters and RSM advised on tax matters. Jones Day was legal adviser and Alvarez & Marsal was accounting and tax adviser to EagleTree.

– Red Iron Group Management LLC made a significant growth investment in hiline Services LLC, which provides financial operations as a service. Co-founder and CEO Matt Gardner and the hiline management team will continue as shareholders of the business.

