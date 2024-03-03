Deal Wrap: Leeds Equity acquires TouchMath; Bow River invests in Accelo

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Titan International Inc., a manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies and undercarriage products, acquired AIP LLC portfolio company The Carlstar Group LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty tires and wheels. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was exclusive financial adviser to Titan, and Bodman PLC was legal adviser. UBS Investment Bank was exclusive financial adviser to Carlstar, and Sidley Austin LLP and Baker Botts LLP were legal advisers.

– Leeds Equity Advisors Inc. acquired Innovative Learning Concepts Inc., which does business as TouchMath, a provider of multisensory math programs, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Polsinelli was legal counsel to Leeds, while Macquarie Capital was financial adviser to TouchMath.

– Bow River Asset Management LLC made a majority platform investment in Accelo Inc., a professional services automation software provider. Morrison & Foerster LLP was legal counsel to Bow River, while Vaquero Capital was exclusive financial adviser to Accelo.

