Deal Wrap: L Catterton to sell AirX Climate; Tritium invests in VanillaSoft

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– L Catterton Partners agreed to sell AirX Climate Solutions Inc., a provider of specialty cooling and ventilation solutions, to Gryphon Investors Inc. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Baird and Nomura Securities International Inc. are serving as financial advisers to AirX Climate on the transaction.

– VanillaSoft Inc., an omnichannel sales engagement platform, announced a significant growth investment from Tritium Partners LLC. The investment will advance VanillaSoft's AI-enabled prospect nurturing and intelligent lead routing features.

– Grand Valley Holdings LLC and an affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management LLC acquired drilling components manufacturer OCI LLC.

– Susquehanna Private Capital LLC announced an investment in US Compliance Corp., which provides environmental, health and safety compliance management solutions. Hennepin Partners served as the exclusive financial adviser to US Compliance. Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Susquehanna.

– Focus Learning Corp., a provider of training and compliance software, announced its acquisition by The Brydon Group. Goodwin Procter provided legal counsel and Mowery & Schoenfeld served as the accounting adviser to The Brydon Group.

