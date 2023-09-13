Deal Wrap: I Squared divests Energuate; Comvest invests in ClearOne Advantage

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– I Squared Capital Advisors LLC divested Energuate, its electricity distribution asset in Guatemala and a subsidiary of Inkia Energy, to Threelands Energy Ltd. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal adviser to Inkia Energy and I Squared Capital, and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. served as financial adviser. Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP acted as lead legal adviser to Threelands Energy, and Inverlink served as financial adviser.

– Comvest Advisors LLC completed growth capital investment in ClearOne Advantage LLC, which provides debt resolution services.

– Seed Innovations Ltd. sold 2,900 share units of medical cannabis company Avextra AG for €2.9 million. Seed continues to hold 2,242 units representing approximately 3% of Avextra on a fully diluted basis.

