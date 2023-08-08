Deal Wrap: HCI invests in Custom Lawn Care; InTandem buys into OrthoNebraska

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

–Palladium Equity Partners LLC acquired Superior Environmental Solutions LLC, a provider of vertically integrated environmental and industrial services, from Rosewood Private Investments, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Raymond James was financial adviser and Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal adviser to Superior. Baird and O'Melveny & Myers LLP were the financial and legal advisers to Palladium, respectively.

– HCI Equity Partners made a majority investment in lawn care treatment services provider Custom Lawn Care Inc. Quarles & Brady acted as legal counsel to HCI.

– InTandem Capital Partners LLC completed a strategic equity investment in OrthoNebraska, a provider of orthopedic and musculoskeletal care. Houlihan Lokey was exclusive financial adviser and Goodwin Procter acted as legal counsel to InTandem Capital. Quadriga Partners was financial adviser and Koley Jessen was legal counsel to OrthoNebraska.

– Bowmark Capital LLP agreed to sell its stake in Lawyers on Demand and SYKE to Consilio LLC. Jones Day was legal adviser and William Blair & Co. acted as financial adviser to Consilio. Rothschild was financial adviser to Lawyers on Demand and Stephenson Harwood provided legal advice to Lawyers on Demand and SYKE.

– An investor group sold event management software provider Run The World Inc. to 5Touch Solutions Inc., doing business as EventMobi, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. Sellers include GGV Capital LLC, The Founders Fund LLC, GSR Ventures Management Co. Ltd., Andreessen Horowitz LLC, Pear Ventures Management LLC, Green Bay Ventures Manager LLC, Script Capital, Dreamers VC and Unanimous Capital.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.