Deal Wrap: Greenfield Partners, Zeev Ventures lead series A round for Exodigo

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Pfizer Venture Investments LLC led a £40.5 million series A funding round for biotechnology company Curve Therapeutics Ltd.

– Lower-middle-market private equity firm The Brydon Group acquired aquatics, land and resource management company Estate Management Services Inc. Eight Quarter Advisors was the sole sell-side adviser to Estate Management Services.

– Private equity firm Red Door Capital Partners LLC, alongside its investing partner, Fomento Associated Singapore Holdings Pte. Ltd., announced an add-on investment in supply chain and logistics company Adapt Ideations.

– Greenfield Partners LLC and Zeev Ventures LLC co-led a series A round for Exodigo Inc., which provides solutions for mapping the underground.

– Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Lightspeed Ventures LLC led a $200 million series D round for AI-powered work assistant Glean.

