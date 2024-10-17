Deal Wrap: Greenbriar Equity sells STS Aviation to H.I.G.; Allied exits Dovetail

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Greenbriar Equity Group LP sold US aircraft maintenance and repair provider STS Aviation Group Inc. to H.I.G. Capital LLC. Jefferies LLC and BMO Capital Markets were STS Aviation's financial advisers.

– Allied Industrial Partners LLC exited US water infrastructure operator Dovetail Infrastructure Services.

– NewSpring Capital LLC acquired US radar systems and engineering company C Speed LLC.

– Romulus Capital Management LLC and Entrepreneur First Operations Ltd. sold UK-based genomics data compression company PetaGene Ltd. to Storj Labs Inc.

– WindRose Health Investors LLC and Echo Health Ventures LLC sold US-based clinical insights and patient data company Curation Health LLC to Health Data Vision Inc., which does business as Reveeler.

– Unigrains acquired a stake in Spanish sandwich company Ñaming SL from Dea Capital Alternative Funds SGR SpA.

