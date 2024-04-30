Deal Wrap: EQT to buy WSO2; Littlejohn to sell Motion Recruitment Partners

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– EQT AB (publ) will acquire WSO2 LLC, an application development and identity and access management software provider, from existing shareholders through EQT Private Capital Asia. Ropes & Gray and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised EQT Private Capital Asia on the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2024. JP Morgan and Cooley advised the selling shareholders.

– Littlejohn & Co. LLC agreed to sell specialty talent solutions company Motion Recruitment Partners LLC to Kelly Services Inc. for $425 million in cash to be paid upon deal closing, with additional earnout potential of up to $60 million based on certain performance criteria. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter. Houlihan Lokey is financial adviser to Kelly, and Jasso Lopez PLLC is legal counsel. Robert W. Baird is financial adviser to Motion Recruitment, and Baker Hostetler is legal counsel.

– L2 Capital Partners LP completed the purchase of Kosmos Q LLC, a premium brand for barbecue rubs, sauces, brines, injections, glazes and accessories. Oxer Capital Partners and Salem Investment Partners provided debt financing and coinvested in the transaction. Generational Equity advised Kosmos Q.

– Wynnchurch Capital LP acquired hydrochloric acid distributor Reagent Chemical & Research in partnership with the company's management. Paul Hastings LLP was legal adviser to Wynnchurch. Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP advised Reagent.

– Manna Tree Partners invested alongside Mubadala Capital in the combination of TruFood Manufacturing and Bar Bakers LLC. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP was legal adviser to Mubadala. Winston & Strawn LLP was legal adviser and Houlihan Lokey was financial adviser to Bar Bakers.

– Australia-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. completed its acquisition of therapeutic radiopharmaceutical company QSAM Biosciences Inc. and Samarium-153-DOTMP, its lead investigational drug. Checkmate Capital Group LLC was among the sellers.

