Deal Wrap: CVC to buy La Piadineria; Eurazeo to further invest in Electra

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– CVC Capital Partners Ltd.'s CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII is acquiring La Piadineria, an Italian quick-service restaurant chain, from funds advised by Permira Advisers Ltd. The deal is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals. Lazard, Jefferies, PedersoliGattai, Bain & Co., OC&C, Alvarez & Marsal, New Deal Advisors and Facchini Rossi Michelutti advised CVC. Rothschild & Co., Mediobanca, Legance, BCG, E&Y, Simon-Kucher and Maisto & Associati advised Permira.

– CVC will invest an undisclosed sum in Sunday Natural Products GmbH, a Berlin-based premium nutrition brand. The completion of the deal is subject to regulatory approval. Houlihan Lokey advised Sunday Natural, while Rothschild advised CVC.

– Eurazeo SE's Eurazeo Transition Infrastructure Fund committed to make an additional investment in Electra, an electric vehicle charging solutions company, as part of a €304 million funding round. Dutch pension fund PGGM, French government investment arm Bpifrance Investissement SAS and other investors also participated in the round. Eurazeo first invested in Electra in June 2022.

– Aquiline Capital Partners made a major growth investment in lease accounting and management software provider LeaseCrunch LLC. Marks Baughan was the exclusive sell-side adviser to LeaseCrunch on the transaction, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

– AGF Management Ltd.'s private markets business agreed to buy a majority stake in Canadian alternative asset manager Kensington Capital Partners Ltd. AGF Private Capital Inc. will make a $45 million strategic investment in exchange for a 51% ownership interest in Kensington. Kensington employees will keep a 49% stake in the firm, which will remain an independent operating entity under the Kensington brand. The transaction is likely to close in the fiscal second quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. Stikeman Elliot LLP was legal counsel and National Bank Financial Inc. was financial adviser to AGF. Goodmans LLP was legal counsel to Kensington.

– Phalanx Impact Partners invested in CollateralEdge, a Texas-based fintech platform.

