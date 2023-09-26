 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-craft-ventures-leads-secoda-round-canaan-funds-diligent-robotics-76895829 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Deal Wrap: Craft Ventures leads Secoda round; Canaan funds Diligent Robotics
Podcast

Street Talk | Episode 116: Early remediation, not Basel III endgame, the answer to avoid repeat of spring 2023 bank failures

Blog

Gauging the Impact of Rate Changes, Growth, and Foreign Fluctuations on the US Economy

Blog

The Rising Importance of Sustainability in Credit Risk

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 134: Observability and new operational models


Deal Wrap: Craft Ventures leads Secoda round; Canaan funds Diligent Robotics

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Early-stage venture capital investor Craft Ventures LLC led a $14.1 million series A round for AI-powered data management business Secoda Inc., with participation from Abstract Ventures, Y Combinator and Garage Capital.

– New investor Money Forward Inc. led a $22 million series A round for Front Financial Inc., developer of a strategic investment platform, alongside Samsung NEXT LLC, AltaIR Capital, Florida Funders LLC and other backers.

– New investor Canaan Management led a $25 million round of growth funding for Diligent Robotics Inc., developer of hospital service robots.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.