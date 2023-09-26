Deal Wrap: Craft Ventures leads Secoda round; Canaan funds Diligent Robotics

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Early-stage venture capital investor Craft Ventures LLC led a $14.1 million series A round for AI-powered data management business Secoda Inc., with participation from Abstract Ventures, Y Combinator and Garage Capital.

– New investor Money Forward Inc. led a $22 million series A round for Front Financial Inc., developer of a strategic investment platform, alongside Samsung NEXT LLC, AltaIR Capital, Florida Funders LLC and other backers.

– New investor Canaan Management led a $25 million round of growth funding for Diligent Robotics Inc., developer of hospital service robots.

