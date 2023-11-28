Deal Wrap: Bow River, Freedom 3 Capital invest in Gas N Wash

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bow River Asset Management LLC invested in a tranche of growth capital financing to Gas N Wash in partnership with Freedom 3 Capital LLC, which led the transaction. Gas N Wash operates facilities combining fuel stations, convenience stores and car washes.

– INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and its portfolio company Eco Baltia completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in Metal-Plast, a recycler of polyvinyl chloride window and door profiles. Eco Baltia and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund now own 38.5% and 31.5% of Metal-Plast, respectively. Wolf Theiss, Sorainen and Deloitte advised Eco Baltia and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund. The owner of Metal-Plast was advised by M&A adviser mInvestment Banking SA and law firm Ożóg Tomczykowski.

– Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. agreed to sell a 51% stake in its unit Altamira Medica AG to a Swiss private equity investor for about $2.3 million. The deal is set to close Nov. 21, subject to customary closing conditions.

– Seaside Equity Partners LLC partnered with Frontier Services Group, a Houston-based provider of emergency restoration, mitigation, remediation and reconstruction services.

