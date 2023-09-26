Deal Wrap: Blue Heron exits STARC; GHK Capital acquires WSB & Associates, EST

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– An affiliate of Gemspring Capital Management LLC acquired a majority stake in ClearCompany Holdings Inc., a provider of human capital management software. First Analysis Securities Corp. served as financial adviser to ClearCompany, and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal adviser. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal adviser to Gemspring.

– Blue Heron Capital LLC exited its investment in temporary wall containment company STARC Systems Inc. STARC was acquired by North Branch Capital LLC.

– T-C Storage HoldCo AB agreed to launch a recommended voluntary cash tender offer for 100% of the shares of Self Storage Group ASA. The offer price is 40 Norwegian kroner per share. Among those that have on certain terms and conditions undertaken to accept the offer are First Risk Capital AS and a company affiliated with Centerbridge Partners LP. Arctic Securities is serving as financial adviser to T-C Storage, and Advokatfirmaet BAHR is acting as legal adviser. ABG Sundal Collier is serving as financial adviser and Advokatfirmaet Schjødt is acting as legal adviser to Self Storage.

– HID Global SAS completed the acquisition of approximately 98.5% of the shares of Evolis SA, a manufacturer of card printers and consumables. Specifically, HID acquired 14.0% of Evolis shares from Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR and Crédit Mutuel Innovation, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. HID also purchased all of the Cedys & Co SAS shares, resulting in the indirect acquisition of about 84.4% of the Evolis shares. HID plans to file a mandatory simplified public tender offer followed by a squeeze-out to acquire the remaining Evolis shares.

– GHK Capital Partners LP completed the acquisitions of infrastructure engineering consulting firm WSB & Associates Inc. and transportation infrastructure engineering company EST Inc. GHK combined the two companies to create a platform operating under the WSB banner. WSB was advised by AEC Advisors LLC and represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. EST was represented by Hartzog Conger Cason. GHK was advised by Morrissey Goodale and represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP..

