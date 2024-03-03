Deal Wrap: Black Bay Energy Capital buys Merichem's technology business unit

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Leeds Equity Partners acquired early childhood education provider Big Blue Marble Academy LLC. Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Baird and William Blair served as financial advisers to Big Blue Marble Academy.

– Black Bay Energy Capital LLC acquired Merichem Co. Inc.'s technology business unit, consisting of Merichem Process Technologies and Merichem Catalyst Products, which will collectively be renamed Merichem Technologies. Merichem will maintain its caustic services business. Fishman Haygood was Black Bay's primary legal adviser. Grace Matthews and Hughes Arrell LLP were Merichem's financial and legal advisers, respectively.

– Firelight Capital Partners acquired Fromm International Inc., a company in the beauty industry, from the Simon-Johnson family. Fromm's current owners, Julie Simon Johnson and Kevin Johnson, will continue to own a portion of the company.

