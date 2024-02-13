Deal Wrap: Bain backs Branching Minds; Serendipity buys 49% stake in Perimed

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Bain Capital LP's impact investing strategy, Bain Capital Double Impact, made a growth investment in education technology company Branching Minds Inc. Tucker Capital was the exclusive financial adviser of Branching Minds.

– Serendipity Partners purchased a 49% stake in Perimed AB, a Swedish medical device company in the vascular segment.

– Funds managed by Post Oak Energy Capital LP made an equity commitment to Midway Energy Partners LLC, a Midland, Texas-based exploration and production company.

– Bits In Glass Inc., a boutique digital transformation firm specializing in business process automation, integration and AI, received significant growth investment from Capital Square Partners Pte Ltd. Canaccord Genuity advised Bits In Glass on the deal.

– JettyCove, a private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled companies, invested $16 million in technology-driven managed marketplace Wrapmate LLC.

