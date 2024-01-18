Deal Wrap: Ardian acquires Costockage; TPG to buy majority stake in Sayari

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Ardian added French self-storage company Costockage SAS to its portfolio. The deal marks Adrian's first investment in the self-storage space. Costockage's co-founders, Mickael Nadjar and Adam Levy-Zauberman, will remain at the helm of the business. Edmond de Rothschild advised Ardian, while Alantra advised the seller. Other advisers in the transaction included Linklaters, Gide, Coblence Avocats, Jeausserand-Audouard, Arsène Taxand, Digital Value, Oderis Conseil, Arup and AXA Climate.

– TPG Growth LLC, TPG Inc.'s middle-market and growth equity platform, will make a strategic majority investment of as much as $228 million in counterparty and supply chain risk intelligence provider Sayari Labs Inc. Sayari's existing investors, as well as the company's founders and employees, will continue to own a significant stake. The deal is likely to close during the first quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC was financial adviser to TPG, and Kirkland & Ellis was legal counsel. William Blair was Sayari's financial adviser, and Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP served as legal adviser.

– Oakley Capital Ltd. will invest in Steer Automotive Group Ltd., a UK-based car collision repair business, under a conditional agreement reached between the parties. Keyhaven Capital Partners Ltd. and Chiltern Capital LLP are selling their shares to Oakley as part of the deal. Steer Automotive founder Richard Steer and the existing management team will continue to lead the group and are reinvesting in the business.

– Main Capital Partners BV is backing the merger of banking software providers Foconis AG, pdv Financial Software GmbH and van den Berg FS GmbH. The combined companies will operate under the name Foconis GmbH. Main invested in Foconis in 2021 and in pdv and van den Berg in 2023.

– Sentinel Capital Partners LLC acquired Market Performance Group LLC, an omnichannel strategy and consulting services provider specializing in the consumer packaged goods market, for undisclosed terms.

– HCAP Partners LLC invested an undisclosed sum in Apprio Inc., a specialized healthcare technology solutions and services provider to hospitals and health systems.

– Capital Square Partners Pte Ltd. purchased the minority stake it does not already own in Startek Inc., a provider of customer experience solutions to brands operating in retail and e-commerce services, banking and financial services, and other sectors. Latham & Watkins advised the private equity firm's representatives on the deal, which closed Jan. 5.

– Arkansas-based privately held investment firm Arcane Capital Partners bought plastic manufacturing companies Petroflex North America LLC and Wescon Plastics LLC in two deals exceeding $100 million. JPMorgan Chase & Co. provided senior bank financing through syndication with PNC Financial Services and Regions Financial Corp. Aventurine Partners provided additional transaction financing in the form of preferred equity. Stout Investment Bank and Mount Vernon Capital LLC provided financial advice and Kutak Rock LLP provided legal representation for Arcane. Vinson & Elkins LLP advised Aventurine.

