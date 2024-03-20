 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/deal-wrap-ampersand-acquires-biologos-trivest-partners-with-bright-80906662 content esgSubNav
Deal Wrap: Ampersand acquires Biologos; Trivest partners with Bright
Deal Wrap: Ampersand acquires Biologos; Trivest partners with Bright

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Uber Technologies Inc. led a $100 million Series B funding round for global mobility fintech Moove Vehicle Ltd. BofA Securities was financial adviser to Moove.

– Ampersand Management LLC, or Ampersand Capital Partners, acquired custom biologics manufacturer Biologos LLC.

– Soona Co. acquired Speedinvest GmbH- and Point Nine Management GmbH-backed virtual photo studio startup zerolens GmbH, developer of the generative AI-powered Mokker.ai photo editing tool.

– Trivest Partners LP invested in event rental solutions business Bright Event Rentals.

