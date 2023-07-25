Deal Wrap: Agilitas exits Hydro International; Ares acquires Dynamic Renewables

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Agilitas Private Equity Services Ltd. sold Hydro International Ltd., which provides wastewater treatment products, wastewater services and data solutions, to Oldcastle infrastructure.

– Haveli Investment Management LLC agreed to acquire services-as-a-business platform Certinia Inc. from Advent International and Technology Crossover Ventures and expects to close the deal in August, subject to closing conditions. Ropes & Gray LLP and Morgan Stanley were the legal and financial advisers to Haveli, respectively.

– A fund managed by Ares Management Corp.'s Infrastructure Opportunities strategy acquired developer, owner and operator of waste management and anaerobic digestion renewable fuel projects Dynamic Renewables. Lazard was financial adviser to Dynamic while Husch Blackwell was the legal counsel. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Ares.

– Private equity firm AGIC Capital acquired a controlling stake in Pure Trade Worldwide, which provides customized products to the global beauty packaging industry, from Sparring Capital.

– Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. and technology investment platform Recognize invested in digital advertising operations service provider MediaMint. DC Advisory was the sole financial adviser to MediaMint.

– Bain Capital LP's Tech Opportunities and Valeas Capital Partners Management LP made a strategic growth investment for an undisclosed amount in independent philanthropic solutions provider Ren. Raymond James was exclusive financial adviser to Ren.

– Gauge Capital LLC will provide growth funding to software-as-a-service platform Craftable, which focuses on the hospitality industry, as part of a strategic investment in the company. Under the transaction, Tom McKelvey, Garrett Fair and Sam Yang from Gauge Capital have joined Craftable's board. TI Partners was the financial adviser for the transaction.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.