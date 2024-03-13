Deal Wrap: Advent exits Sovos Brands; Linden closes Alcresta acquisition

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Campbell Soup Co. finalized the acquisition of packaged foods company Sovos Brands Inc. from an investor group including Advent International LP. The $23-per-share all-cash deal valued the enterprise at $2.7 billion.

– Linden Capital Partners completed its purchase of Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., an enzyme-based treatment product company, from Athyrium Capital Management LP, Bessemer Venture Partners, Frazier Healthcare Partners and HealthQuest Capital. HealthQuest reinvested and will remain a minority shareholder and board member of Alcresta.

– HCAP Partners LLC acquired three behavioral health companies — Behavioral Medicine Associates, Workers Compensation Psychological Network and Reservoir Health — which combined to form PAX Health LLC. Funds managed by Hamilton Lane Inc. was a coinvestor alongside HCAP in the transaction.

– Domino's Pizza Group PLC agreed to buy the remaining 85% stake it does not already own in Shorecal Ltd., its franchise business with operations in Ireland and Northern Ireland for total consideration of €72 million, plus assumed debt. The sellers are Charles, Adrian and Anne Caldwell, as well as an investment vehicle controlled by Radcliff Management LLC in partnership with the Bronfman Family Office.

– Mahana Therapeutics Inc. bought HiDoc Technologies GmbH, a Berlin-based digital digestive healthcare specialist operating as Cara Care, for undisclosed financial terms. Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc., Atlantic Labs Manager GmbH and Asabys Partners were the sellers.

– The Riverside Co. invested in U.S. Cabinet Depot, a wholesale distributor of ready-to-assemble kitchen and bath cabinetry products. MERK Capital and StoneCreek Capital Inc. coinvested alongside Riverside in the deal.

