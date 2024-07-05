Deal Wrap: Abris exits Scanmed; Monomoy invests in Southern Exteriors

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Monomoy Capital Management LP acquired a majority stake in Southern Exteriors Inc. from The Halifax Group, which will retain a minority stake in the building exteriors installation company. Mintz was legal adviser to Monomoy and Alvarez & Marsal was financial adviser. Lincoln International and Croft & Bender were financial advisers and Lock Lorde was legal adviser to Southern Exteriors and Halifax.

– BGF Investment Management Ltd. portfolio company Celaton Ltd., a business software solutions provider, is set for a $6.3 million acquisition by AdvancedAdvT Ltd.

– Abris Capital Partners exited its investment in healthcare provider Scanmed SA via its sale to American Heart of Poland SA.

– Sterling Investment Partners Advisors LLC acquired a majority stake in engineering and environmental consultant Verdantas LLC from Round Table Capital Management LLP, which retained an equity interest in Verdantas. Greenberg Traurig LLP was legal adviser to RTC, and Dechert LLP and Seyfarth Shaw LLP were legal advisers to Sterling.

– Basic Capital Management Ltd. acquired plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor B I Tech K.K., according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

– TPG Capital LP acquired Chemoil Terminals LLC, a renewable fuels and refined products storage business backed by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LLC and Intrepid Investment Management LLC. Intrepid Partners LLC was financial adviser and Paul Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP was legal adviser to Olympus. Jefferies LLC was financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis was legal adviser to TPG.

