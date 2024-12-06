Customer benefits are key as insurers embrace AI – Hippo CEO

➤ As the insurance industry comes to grips with artificial intelligence, Hippo Holdings Inc. CEO Rick McCathron discusses how the the Palo Alto, Calif.-based insurance technology company is exploiting this new technology.

➤ In its first-quarter results, Hippo revealed that its net loss ratio plunged year over year to 87% from 273%, while total generated premium jumped 20% to $294 million.

➤ McCathron has decades of experience in the insurance industry, including working for companies such as Mercury General Corp. and First Connect Insurance Services before taking over as president of Hippo in 2017 and as CEO in 2022.

S&P Global Market Intelligence caught up with Hippo Holdings Inc. Rick McCathron at the recent Future of Insurance Conference in Chicago to discuss how AI is reshaping the insurance industry as well as the M&A outlook for the insurance technology sector. Hippo offers home insurance in 37 US states. The following interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: Where is AI in terms of its role for insurtechs and in the industry as a whole?

Rick McCathron: My view is that AI is still in the early stages. Companies must continue to identify what works well for them and their customer segment. In fairly short order, I would say in the next two to three years, this will be table stakes in which everybody will need to utilize some form of AI to remain competitive. The challenge for the incumbents and the larger insurance companies is having a technological infrastructure that allows them to plug that in. [Insurance technology (insurtech)] companies have an advantage because they generally have a newer technology base and a nimbler technological pace.

In what ways have insurtechs influenced the industry's use of this technology?

Insurers typically utilize new technology to benefit the insurance company, not necessarily the customer. This is where insurtech has shifted that balance a little bit, saying, "Let's use some new technology to also benefit the customer." I think there are insurance companies that are doing that right now. They are taking a look at when a customer calls and using AI and analytics to determine the best offering for that customer.

What is AI's role in collecting the data? Where is it used?

A good use of AI is through a fronting carrier. They help [managing general agents (MGAs)] identify various risks and various programs that make sense. They have data that you want to be able to use to help your partners, whether it's a policy that you write in your own MGA or a third party. It anonymizes much of the data, meaning you don't have to give proprietary information without providing directional information. It's no different than what Insurance Services Office Inc. (ISO) does, but it's using ISO more in real-time without waiting for a circular to come out with a particular recommended change. And that's where you can accelerate everything. Everything in the industry is speeding up and the companies that will ultimately be successful are those that can either make decisions quicker, put a product into market faster and really be nimble in this ever-changing world. Because I think the one thing everybody agrees is it's changing and it's changing fast, and you've got to stay ahead of it.



You have called 2023 a "a transformative year" for the company. What made this a reality and how did it lead to a first-quarter improvement?

We narrowed our focus to areas where we could earn an underwriting profit. This was the result of the industry having a very difficult [second-quarter] and the commitment that we made to our investors and our partners that we would have a portfolio that would get us to adjusted EBITDA profitability by the end of 2024. So we made a lot of tough decisions, but that has put us in a great position for 2024. Last quarter was the first quarter that our actual cash level increased as a company, which is great. And so we're really excited about the position that we are in. As you know, it takes a year or two to make any real changes within the insurance space and we have made the necessary changes. At this point, it's just watching those changes work themselves into the portfolio and into the financials.

Weather events such as severe convective storms are becoming a nationwide problem for insurers regarding claims and risk assessment. How is the industry responding to the challenge?