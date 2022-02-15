CMS Energy makes push for net-zero Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

CMS Energy Corp. and its primary business Consumers Energy Co. aim to zero out greenhouse gas emissions across their entire natural gas production and delivery system by 2050.

Multi-utility CMS Energy announced March 30 that it will eliminate Scope 3 emissions — those that can be traced to the burning of natural gas by customers — as well as emissions from its operations and suppliers, known as Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

As an interim step, CMS is exploring ways to reduce customer emissions 20% by 2030, including carbon offsets; using renewable natural gas made from agricultural waste; using hydrogen to produce energy; and encouraging the use of hybrid natural gas and electric heat pump systems to heat homes and businesses.

The Michigan-based company is also modernizing its natural gas system in a bid to eliminate methane emissions from its own operations by 2030 through accelerated infrastructure replacement and improved leak detection.

"Pursuing a net-zero goal for all emission sources, including those from customers and suppliers, aligns the company's efforts with Michigan's Healthy Climate Plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 as well as the recommendations of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming," the company said in a news release.

CMS Energy's existing efforts toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions include ending coal use and boosting renewable energy fuel sources to achieve net-zero carbon emissions from its electric operations by 2040, and pledging to power 1 million electric vehicles by 2030.

On Feb. 3, CMS Energy revealed an updated five-year capital expenditure plan of $14.3 billion to support its emissions reduction efforts.

