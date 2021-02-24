 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/capital-markets-view-video-european-leveraged-loans-in-spotlight-62177669 content esgSubNav
Capital Markets View video: European leveraged loans in spotlight

In the latest Capital Markets View video, LCD's Taron Wade and S&P Global's Chris Porter cover the main trends in the European leveraged finance market.

In this first Capital Markets View of 2021, Taron and Chris review 2020 and look forward to what might be in store for leveraged finance market participants this year.

Taron Wade heads up LCD's European Research efforts. Chris Porter is head of Private Equity, Loan & CLO Business Development, EMEA at S&P Global.

Please feel free to contact Chris if you'd like a particular topic discussed in next month's video.