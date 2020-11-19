Canadian pipeline expansions inch ahead even after pandemic pummeled demand

Canada's largest pipeline operators are slowly raising the nation's crude oil export capacity despite long-running legal and regulatory battles.

North American demand for diluted bitumen derived from Canadian oil sands has declined, driving governments and companies to seek new sales in expanding markets such as China and India. Canada's provincial and federal governments have a stake in the health of the oil industry, which is a major contributor to taxes and GDP.

The coronavirus pandemic has roiled domestic markets amid decreases in gasoline and jet fuel consumption, giving Canada consistent surplus export capacity on its pipeline network for the first time in more than a decade.

Manufacturing activity in China is beginning to rebound, bringing with it increased demand for petrochemicals and fuel. The nation's newest refineries and petrochemical complexes are able to run on medium and heavy grades of oil, a situation that bodes well for Canadian producers that can get benchmark Western Canadian Select oil and upgraded synthetic crude out of landlocked production areas to marine terminals in British Columbia or the U.S. Gulf Coast, said Phil Skolnick, an analyst at Eight Capital in New York who specializes in oil sands producers.

"China's overall imports of oil and medium/heavy oil by its independent refining complex have remained around the peak levels reached in April/May of this year," Skolnick said in an Oct. 21 note. "In the regions where China's petrochemical plants are located, September medium/heavy oil feedstock rose by roughly 121,000 barrels per day month-over-month, reaching a new record that is roughly 60,000 b/d above the prior high seen in April 2020 and 580,000 b/d above the May 2019 level."

Construction of TC Energy's Keystone XL pipeline has started in Alberta with the aid of a cash infusion from the provincial government. Source: Government of Alberta

Getting a share of that increased demand is at the top of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's fiscal agenda. Canada's largest energy-producing province owns most of the crude trapped in sand in the northeastern region, and the government takes a royalty share of each barrel produced, making it a major seller of oil sands crude. The province also depends on economic activity related to energy production as a major source of tax revenue.

In March, Kenney put up US$1.1 billion of taxpayer cash and guaranteed US$4.2 billion in loans for TC Energy Corp. to kickstart the Keystone XL project. The Calgary, Alberta-based midstream giant had been making progress on the line since winning a key permit from the Trump administration soon after the 2016 election, but hesitated on making a final commitment to start construction until Kenney offered the cash infusion.

Keystone XL

At 830,000 b/d, Keystone XL is the biggest potential addition to Canada's export capacity under construction. The project had been in the regulatory process for a decade in 2015 when the Obama administration denied it a Presidential Permit, a key license that allows international energy projects to cross U.S. borders. President Donald Trump overturned that decision and issued the permit, only to withdraw it and issue a new license in 2019 when his previous order became bogged down in legal proceedings. While that order has also been challenged, the company has begun construction of the line in Montana, although on a limited basis because of a review of the way the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issues water-crossing permits.

A full summer of construction has taken place on the Canadian portion of the line from the oil sands hub of Hardisty, Alberta, to the U.S. border in the province's southeast. While Trump's Presidential Permit could be withdrawn if he fails to win the upcoming election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden has not taken a position on the contentious pipeline, which requires no funding from the U.S. government and will use mostly union labor. Kenney has expressed optimism that the permit will stay in place, but Alberta could use its position as part-owner of Keystone XL to challenge any withdrawal under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.

Even if Keystone XL is quashed, TC Energy is positioned to boost shipments on its existing Keystone network that carries oil from the oil sands region to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast by as much as 170,000 b/d. The increased authorization came July 29 as Trump issued a spate of Presidential Permits for proposed energy transportation projects. The decade-old Keystone system's capacity could be boosted to 760,000 b/d from the existing 590,000 b/d with the addition of pumping horsepower. TC Energy President and CEO Russ Girling said on July 30 that increased shipments could start flowing on Keystone in 2021.

Line 3 replacement

Much like Keystone XL, Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement project has been the subject of almost a decade of legal and regulatory wrangling. Billed as the company's largest-ever project when it was announced, the replacement would restore about 360,000 b/d of capacity on the line that was restricted in an agreement with the Obama administration after a Michigan pipeline rupture in 2010. Enbridge agreed to cut throughput on the 1960s-vintage line by half and replace it with new, larger-diameter pipe that would increase safety and allow for future capacity boosts.

Enbridge completed a short segment of the line from its pipeline hub in Superior, Wis., to the Minnesota border in 2017 and the largest portion of the line through Canada in 2019. Construction stalled amid resistance from Minnesota's government, which launched legal and regulatory actions against it. Despite opposition from the state's commerce department and governor, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission reluctantly approved it in 2018. That ruling has been the subject of repeated challenges, but an administrative law judge's order Oct. 19 appears to have set the stage for the issuance of final permits for the line through the state.

Enbridge predicts construction of the project through Minnesota will start before the end of the year. According to its previous estimates, that means the Line 3 replacement would be completed by the end of 2021. The increased throughput of Line 3 would be able to flow to the Gulf Coast through the Superior hub.

Trans Mountain

Trans Mountain Corp., an entity owned by the Canadian government, has had crews in the field for almost a year building its 590,000 b/d expansion project through the Rocky Mountains to a marine terminal in British Columbia's Lower Mainland region. The cost of the project, which was acquired from a frustrated Kinder Morgan Inc. after years of court and regulatory delays, has ballooned to an estimated C$12.6 billion from Kinder Morgan's last estimate of C$7.4 billion. Crews are laying pipe along parts of the route in Alberta and remote regions in British Columbia's interior as the line moves toward anticipated completion in 2022.

The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bought the line and is financing its construction despite a pledge to cut fossil fuel use and make the country carbon neutral by 2050. Like Alberta, the federal government relies on revenue generated by natural resource exports and declared increased exports of oil sands-bitumen to be in the national interest.

Construction was expected to be least contentious in remote areas — where Trans Mountain expects to funnel about C$500 million in benefits to 58 First Nations groups along the route — with protests anticipated in the Lower Mainland where organized opposition to the project led to massive protests and arrests when Kinder Morgan attempted to start construction. Although there have been few disruptions to date, Bloomberg reported that nine people were arrested between Oct. 15 and Oct. 18 at protests near a river crossing.

Even without new pipe additions, Canadian midstream companies have been able to increase export volumes through better scheduling and the addition of chemicals to allow crude to slip through pipelines faster. That means that in the near future, overproduction that swamped the export system and led to extreme price distortions is unlikely to recur, analysts at Morgan Stanley said.

"Between TC Energy and Enbridge, the operators have increased Western Canadian egress capacity by 175,000 b/d since 2019 through pipeline optimizations and drag reduction agents, and have another 75,000 b/d planned for 2021," the analysts said in an Oct. 20 note. "Outside of unanticipated disruptions, the aforementioned factors lead us to anticipate very little egress congestion and for crude differentials to continue reflecting pipeline economics."