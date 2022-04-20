Business-hours internet outages up 9% in early April

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

In the week of April 2, the number of global internet outages occurring during business hours increased 9 percentage points to 41%, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

Global outages in general dipped 4% to 277, from 289 in the prior week. U.S. disruptions increased 3% to 97, comprising 35% of the global total.

Last week's notable outages included an April 6 disruption at Oracle Corp. that affected customers and downstream partners using Oracle Cloud services in the U.S. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Toronto, ran across three occurrences in over an hour. The 46-minute disruption was cleared around 5:50 p.m. ET.

On the same day, Dallas-based colocation and peering service provider CyrusOne LLC dealt with an interruption that impacted networks and customers in the U.S. and 10 other countries. The disruption, which appeared to center on nodes in Dallas and Austin, Texas, ran for 28 minutes across two occurrences over a 55-minute period and was cleared at about 4:40 p.m. ET.

Global collaboration-app outages remained at 22 for the April 2 week, including 15 in the U.S.

All regions recorded increases in business-hours disruptions, with the metric in the U.S. up 9 percentage points to 42%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages jumped 15 percentage points to 40%. Such interruptions in the Asia-Pacific region increased by 1 percentage point to 41%.