BMO Capital Markets reiterates ratings on Granite, Nexus Industrial

Reiterations

Analysts at Evercore ISI maintained their "outperform" rating on VICI Properties Inc. with a $37 price target, following the announcement of VICI Properties' $165 million of four casinos in Alberta, Canada.

"Given VICI's financial scale, the transaction does not impact our estimates at present," analysts Steve Sakwa, Sanket Agrawal and James Kammert wrote in a May 17 note.

__________________

BMO Capital Markets analyst Michael Markidis reiterated his "outperform" rating on Canada-based Granite REIT with a price target of $98. The company's first-quarter results showed its fundamentals remain strong.

"The REIT's high-quality portfolio, low leverage, ample liquidity and distribution growth track record are valuable attributes in a volatile market," the analyst said in a May 16 report.

__________________

BMO reiterated its "market perform" rating with a price target of C$11 per share for Nexus Industrial REIT. Markidis noted that the company has shown a stronger same property net operating income, or SPNOI print and development and estimated industrial methods-time measurement, or MTM, after its first-quarter results.

__________________

B. Riley Securities analyst Bryan Maher reiterated a "buy" rating for The RMR Group Inc. The analyst lowered the company's price target to $37 from $42, citing the impact of removing the fees related to TravelCenters of America Inc.'s acquisition by BP Products North America Inc., and AlerisLife Inc.'s takeover by ABP Acquisition LLC.

The analyst also attributed the reduced estimates to the recent declines in the share price of Office Properties Income Trust, a REIT managed by RMR.