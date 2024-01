Charlottesville, Va.-based Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. finished 2023 trading as the cheapest bank in the sector by price to adjusted tangible book value per share, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Blue Ridge ended the year trading at 40.1% of adjusted tangible book value (TBV), nearly 3 percentage points lower than any other bank in the analysis. After signaling a capital raise in light of more stringent regulatory requirements, Blue Ridge announced definitive agreements for a $150 million private placement on Dec. 22, 2023. Despite a 12.2% return in December, the bank's shares plunged 75.2% for the entire year.

Blue Ridge became the cheapest bank for the first time in the analysis, which began in March 2023.

Only a dozen of the 210 banks in the analysis registered a total return below 10% in December. Just two of those banks — Raleigh, NC-based First Citizens BancShares Inc. and Wilmington, Del.-based The Bancorp Inc. — had negative returns for the month. Both of those banks were up substantially on a year-to-date basis: First Citizens returned 87.7%, which was second-best in the analysis, and The Bancorp appreciated 35.9%, which was 10th.

S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed US banks trading on the Nasdaq, NYSE or NYSE American with total assets of greater than $3 billion as of the most recent quarter. The analysis excludes banks with a negative HTM and credit-adjusted TBV, banks in the mutual holding company ownership structure, other operating subsidiaries and banks that completed a mutual bank conversion or reverse merger after Sept. 30, 2023.

HTM and credit-adjusted TBV is calculated as the sum of tangible common equity; unrealized gain or loss from HTM securities, tax-adjusted at the 21% corporate rate; and loss reserves; less nonperforming assets and loans 90 or more days past due but still accruing interest; divided by common shares outstanding.

Least expensive banks

HomeStreet Inc. had been the cheapest bank in the analysis from April 2023 through November 2023. As of Dec. 29, 2023, the Seattle-based bank was the second-lowest-valued bank at 42.8% of adjusted TBV. HomeStreet was the second-best market performer in December, returning 52.6%.

Fishers, Ind.-based First Internet Bancorp, the third-lowest-valued bank, filed a mixed shelf registration statement on Dec. 19, 2023. Dallas-based First Foundation Inc., ranked fifth, was the top performer by monthly return, shooting up 64.6%.

The sixth-cheapest bank, Bayonne, NJ-based BCB Bancorp Inc., announced a new president and CEO last month. Los Angeles-based RBB Bancorp, 14th on the list, appointed an interim CFO after the previous executive resigned.

On Dec. 20, 2023, Kearny Financial Corp. announced that it sold $122.2 million of available-for-sale debt securities, resulting in a $12.9 million loss after taxes. The Fairfield, NJ-based bank had the 20th-lowest valuation at the end of the year.

– Access S&P Global Market Intelligence's calculations for price to adjusted tangible book value as of Dec. 29, 2023 .

– Read some of the day's top news and insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

– Set email alerts for future Data Dispatch articles.

Most expensive banks

For the third consecutive month, Honolulu-based Bank of Hawaii Corp. was the highest-valued bank in the analysis. As of Dec. 29, 2023, it traded at 568.2% of adjusted TBV, more than 300 percentage points higher than its price-to-basic TBV because of unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities. Bank of Hawaii was the most shorted US bank stock trading on a major exchange as of the end of November.

Other banks with a high level of unrealized securities losses not reflected in basic TBV included Michigan City, Ind.-based Horizon Bancorp Inc.; Bank of America Corp.; Ontario, Calif.-based CVB Financial Corp.; and Honolulu-based First Hawaiian Inc.

Horizon Bancorp was one of several banks that announced a loss on the sale of investment securities in the fourth quarter. For Horizon Bancorp, the pretax loss from the securities sale was $31.6 million.