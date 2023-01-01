BC Partners mulls WGSN deal; NewQuest considering investment in Shadowfax

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– BC Partners is interested in buying Ascential plc's consumer data business WGSN Inc., Sky News reported. The business is valued at more than £700 million.

– Logistics service provider Shadowfax Technologies Ltd. is in early talks with private equity firm NewQuest Capital Advisors (HK) Ltd. to raise $30 million, Mint reported, citing three people aware of the matter. The company plans to raise an additional $25 million to $30 million from existing investors.

– Blackstone Inc. is set to buy International Gemological Institute, which provides certifications on diamonds, colored stones and jewelry, from Fosun International Ltd. and other shareholders for an enterprise value between $500 million and $550 million, The Economic Times reported, citing two people directly aware of the development.

– ESI Group SA is engaged in initial discussions with third parties to sell itself. Potential suitors include private equity firms Francisco Partners Management LP and TA Associates Management LP, as well as ESI rival Dassault Systèmes SE.

– Everstone Capital Asia Pte. Ltd. is in conversations with a consortium including General Atlantic Service Co. LP and Advent International Corp. about the potential sale of about 41% in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, The Economic Times reported. Everstone owns a stake in Restaurant Brands through investment vehicle QSR Asia Pte. Ltd.

View potential M&A in other regions.