Bain, TDR bid for Subway; BPEA EQT eyes Shriram Housing

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

* Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. shortlisted Fajr Capital Ltd and Gulf Islamic Investments LLC as potential buyers for a majority stake in its Gulf-based business, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Bain Capital LP and TDR Capital LLP are among the bidders for Subway, or Doctor's Associates Inc., Sky News reported. A sale of the sandwich chain could bring a price tag of $10 billion.

* BPEA EQT is in talks to buy Shriram Finance Ltd. mortgage arm Shriram Housing Finance Ltd., The Economic Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

