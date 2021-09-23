AT&T, Verizon propose 5G limits; Nokia forms JV for 5G base stations in Russia

5G Focus is a weekly global feature including notable 5G trials, launches, use cases and major equipment supply contracts. It also features in-depth analysis of strategies, expansion plans, business models and other related initiatives.

This edition features news on AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.'s proposal to limit some of their 5G services amid air safety-related concerns, and Nokia Corp.'s planned joint venture with YADRO Inc. to building telecom base stations in Russia.

Must read

Searching for clues on who spent what in latest mid-band spectrum auction

The Federal Communications Commission's auction of 100 MHz of contiguous spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band concluded its clock phase earlier in November. Mid-band spectrum is a critical component of 5G networks.

US AND CANADA

* George Mason University's Center for Intellectual Property x Innovation Policy will hold a conference titled "Intellectual Property and Innovation Policy for 5G and the Internet of Things" on Dec. 2-3.

* The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Aviation Administration welcomed a proposal by AT&T and Verizon to limit some of their 5G wireless services for six months while federal regulators review the signals' effect on aircraft sensors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* Verizon completed the acquisition of U.S. prepaid mobile operator TracFone Wireless Inc. from América Móvil SAB de CV. In line with the deal, Verizon committed to continue offering the Lifeline phone subsidy service for low-income customers through TracFone with new 5G connectivity options.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Singtel Optus Pty. Ltd. activated a multiband, stand-alone 5G network as part of a limited trial of the technology. The Australian mobile operator is working with Ericsson for the deployment of its 5G stand-alone core network.

* Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority provisionally awarded 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2.1 GHz band to TPG Telecom Pte. Ltd., a unit of Australia-based company Tuas Ltd. The 15-year license covering the spectrum requires the latter's use for stand-alone 5G network services.

* Apple Inc. plans to adopt Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.'s chip-production technology to mass produce its first in-house 5G iPhone modems from 2023, Nikkei Asia reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Japanese telecom operator NTT Docomo Inc. and infrastructure-sharing services provider JTOWER Inc. struck a capital and business alliance to strengthen their collaboration in infra-sharing. The companies will also develop a 5G network to help reduce capital investments, power consumption and installation spaces.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nokia and Ooredoo entered into a five-year agreement to deliver various telecommunication services, including 5G, to customers in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. The deal covers multiple technologies such as radio access network or RAN, core, optics, internet protocol, and microwave.

* The Nigerian Communications Commission approved a second trial of 5G technology, ahead of a Dec. 13 auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum for the next-generation mobile service, The Nation reported.

* The Norwegian Communications Authority, or Nkom, confirmed that ICE Norge AS agreed to meet regional coverage obligations to obtain 5G auction discounts after rule changes. ICE Norge's decision follows Nkom's 5G auction in September, which offered the possibility of a spectrum license discount.

* Nokia partnered with Telia Finland Oy and Digita Oy to supply a 5G stand-alone architecture private wireless network to Finland-based mining firm Agnico Eagle Finland Oy. Telia Co. AB owns Telia Finland.

* In more Nokia news, the company is partnering with server and storage systems producer YADRO to form a joint venture for building 4G and 5G base stations in Russia, Reuters reported, citing a statement.

* Romanian communications regulator ANCOM secured €43.4 million from 5G licenses granted to Romania Cable & Data Systems and Invite Systems, Broadband TV News reported. Romania launched its 5G tender in October.

* The Belgian Consultation Committee, comprising top federal and regional ministers, formed an agreement to allow a fourth telecom player, as well as set the terms for the rollout of 5G, De Tijd reported.

* French video delivery specialist ATEME SA is leading a two-year project known as New Video Standards for Enhanced Delivery, or NESTED, which is aimed at developing an enhanced experience and sustainable video-streaming solutions over 5G.

Featured research

Wireless Investor: Q3'21 Mobile metrics: US sub growth exceeds expectations: Verizon's goal is to move customers from metered plans to unlimited and unlimited premium plans, which offer 5G access as a feature along with exclusive value-added streaming services.

