Apollo in talks to buy Arconic; Adelis looking to sell Generaxion

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Sachem Head Capital Management LP, which owns a stake in Arconic Corp., is pushing for the sale of the company and the US-based aluminum sheet-maker is in talks with private equity firms including Apollo Global Management Inc., Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apollo is inclined to make an offer in the range of $27 to $28 per share, according to one of the sources.

– Adelis Equity Partners AB assigned the corporate finance department of PwC to examine the sale of digital marketing service company Generaxion A/S.

– NGP Energy Capital Management LLC is working with investment banks on auction processes for two oil producers, Hibernia Resources and Tap Rock Resources LLC, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The private equity firm expects to raise more than $7 billion from the sale.

– Partners Group Holding AG is looking to sell Guardian Early Learning Group Pty Ltd through Morgan Stanley, The Australian reported. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has already evaluated an acquisition of the childcare business.

– Quadrant Pvt. Equity Pty. Ltd. is selling Australian childcare centers operator Affinity Education Group Ltd. and hired Barrenjoey and Jefferies Australia to sell the company, The Australian reported. Jefferies will also be involved in providing a funding package for the buyer, according to the sources.

– Apollo made a fifth and final offer for John Wood Group PLC increasing the final price to 240 pence per share, according to Aberdeen Press and Journal. The oil and gas engineering solutions company rejected the previous offer of 237 pence per share that valued John Wood at $1.98 billion.

– Pacific Equity Partners and Macquarie Asset Management Inc. are in talks to acquire TPG Telecom Ltd.'s Vision Network, The Australian reported.

To view potential M&A in other regions, click here.