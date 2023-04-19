3 firms vie for Blackstone's IBS stake; Carlyle ends talks for Cotiviti

S&P Global Market Intelligence presents In Play Today, a periodic summary of potential private equity deal activity, including rumored transactions. This summary is based on information obtained on a best-efforts basis and may not be inclusive of all potential deal activity.

– Blackstone Inc.-backed Nexus Select Mall Management Pte. Ltd. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-owned Lake Shore India Advisory Pte. Ltd. are in discussion for the potential acquisition of a portfolio of malls in India owned by Virtuous Retail South Asia Pte. Ltd., The Economic Times (India) reported. The transaction could include six operational malls and two malls under construction.

– Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd. unit Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. is raising its stake in India's Manipal Health Enterprises Private Ltd. to 59% from 18%, Mint reported, citing two people with knowledge of the development. TPG Capital LP is reportedly selling 11% of its 21% stake, and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. is selling its entire 8% stake. Sheares Healthcare will acquire the remaining stake from the holding entity backed by Ranjan Pai, according to the report.

– True North Managers LLP is close to selling its stake in KIMS Healthcare Management Ltd. to Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the development.

– The Carlyle Group Inc. will not proceed with the acquisition of a stake in healthcare care software company Cotiviti Inc. from Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

– Caledonia Private Capital is considering acquiring vending machines manufacturer Air-Serv Europe Ltd., according to Caledonia Investments PLC.

– Certain managing directors and other stakeholders of Rhône Group LLC intend to sell Eurazeo SE shares potentially through an accelerated book building or similar transaction. Following the sale, managing directors of Rhône and their related persons will own less than 200,000 shares of Eurazeo.

– Quadrant Pvt. Equity Pty. Ltd. is reportedly moving towards a sale of its chain of Jetts gyms in New Zealand, according to The Australian.

– Blackstone's nearly 32% stake in IBS Software Private Ltd. attracted binding offers from Apax Partners LLP, CVC Capital Corp. and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, The Economic Times (India) reported, citing multiple people aware of the development.

