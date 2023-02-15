Wells Fargo Securities Now Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that research from Wells Fargo Securities, ranked among the top investment research providers in America, is now available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research collection.

The 50+ senior analysts and 10+ economists from Wells Fargo cover more than 1,000 companies, providing industry overviews, in-depth thematic insights, company-specific forecasts and recommendations. Wells Fargo has been featured among the top 10 US research firms by Institutional Investor for each of the last three years and the firm is consistently recognized for its excellence in economic commentary by the American Economic Association.

“Delivering actionable, objective research through our desktop workflows and analytics is central to the value we provide our clients every day,” said Sarah Cottle, General Manager, Research and Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The addition of Wells Fargo research demonstrates our continued commitment to provide diffentiated insights on companies and industries across the globe.”

Wells Fargo research has been available on S&P Global platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2001, with more than 247,000 reports available. The entire collection is now accessible to S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license.

Wells Fargo adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 35 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup – and now Wells Fargo.

The S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from more than 190 countries. In 2022, S&P welcomed more than 45 new contributors, including Mizuho Securites, CITIC Securities, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., and Fox-Davies Capital.