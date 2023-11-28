The Worlds Largest Life Insurers, 2023

Allianz SE, China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. and Nippon Life Insurance Co. are the three largest life insurance companies in the world, according to a new ranking by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

European companies from six countries dominated the list of top 50 global life insurers ranked by life and accident & health reserves, taking 21 spots. In Europe, the United Kingdom is home to the most companies on the list with seven carriers headquartered there.

Asia accounts for 17 spots on the list of top global life insurers, making it the region with the second-highest number. Mainland China and Japan shared top spot in Asia with five companies headquartered there.

North America took 12 spots on the list with eight companies based in the US, two in Canada and two in Bermuda. On an individual country basis, the US has the highest number of life insurers on the top 50 list, with eight.

MetLife Inc., the largest life insurance company based in the US, ranks seventh on the list of the largest global life insurers. Prudential Financial Inc., the second-largest life insurance company headquartered in the US, placed eighth in the ranking.

Companies are ranked by 2022 life and accident & health reserves. Life and accident & health reserves generally represent a liability to provide for future commitments under outstanding policies. The exact components of reserves may vary based on the specific accounting regime followed by the companies listed. Analysis is a best-efforts basis limited to public insurance companies around the world and non-public insurance companies in North America and Europe.

Figures are based on originally reported values which may differ to any restated value such as accounting changes in Long-Duration Targeted Improvements in the US and in International Financial Reporting Standards in other geographies. Follow this link to download the data in Microsoft Excel.