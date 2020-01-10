 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/standard-broadband-arpu-anticipated-in-hong-kong-in-next-10-years content
In This List

Standard Broadband ARPU Anticipated In Hong Kong In Next 10 Years

Standard Broadband ARPU Anticipated In Hong Kong In Next 10 Years

Hong Kong's broadband average revenue per user is the second-highest in East Asia, following Japan. It is a highly saturated market with 2.4 million estimated subscriptions, which translates to a penetration of 93.2% as of year-end 2019. By 2029, we estimate there will be 2.7 million subscribing households, while penetration remains roughly the same level at 93.3%. In such a highly mature market, broadband revenue is projected to gradually increase from $784.4 million in 2019 to $933.3 million by 2029 as the ARPU of each broadband platform is anticipated to remain stable in the next 10 years.

Fiber is the dominant broadband platform in Hong Kong with a subscriber share of 80.9% and a revenue share of 88.9% as of year-end 2019. By 2029, the platform's subscriber share is expected to reach 94% while fiber revenue will make up 96.7% of the market's total fixed broadband revenue. As technology advances, fiber broadband is becoming less expensive compared to 10 years ago. We estimate monthly ARPU of fiber dropped from $31.98 in 2008 to $28.46 in 2017 before regaining marginal growth in 2018. In the next 10 years, fiber monthly ARPU is projected to maintain minimal growth, from $29.88 in 2019 to $30.01 by year-end 2029.

DSL is the second biggest broadband platform with an estimated 303,000 subscribers as of year-end 2019. As the platform loses subscribers to fiber, DSL ARPU has also been on a decreasing trend in the past 10 years. Despite slight fluctuations, we anticipate the market's monthly DSL ARPU will drop from $16.53 in 2019 to $15.77 by 2029.

Similar to DSL, cable has recorded subscriber losses in the last 10 years due to the growth of fiber technology. To cover profit loss from churns, i-Cable raised its cable broadband ARPU from 2013 to 2016 until it was acquired by the current owner in 2017. Since then, i-Cable has attempted to retain subscribers by lowering its price significantly. The lowest cost plan with download speeds of up to 200 Mbps is priced at HK$88 ($11.23) per month. Hong Kong's monthly cable ARPU is projected to further contract from $13.39 in 2019 to $13.07 in 2020 before regaining marginal growth to $14.52 by 2029.

Fixed wireless and satellite account for 0.3% and 0.1% of Hong Kong's total broadband subscriptions, respectively, as of year-end 2019. As fixed wireless is generally bundled with telcos' fiber/DSL service plans, its monthly ARPU remains low at $4.83 in 2019 and is expected to gradually decline to $4.17 by 2029. Satellite ARPU, estimated at $35.60 per month in 2019, is the highest among all fixed-broadband platforms in Hong Kong.

Global Multichannel is a service of Kagan, a media market research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering.

