S&P 500 Q1 2022 Sector Earnings & Revenue

EPS Beats and Misses %

In Q1 2022, 78% of S&P 500 Index constituents surpassed EPS expectations vs. Capital IQ Estimates; with Consumer Staples leading the individual sectors with 88.5% of firms exceeding expectations, followed closely by Industrials and Information Technology with 87.3% and 86.4%, respectively. The sectors with the lowest percentage of firms beating EPS estimates were Consumer Discretionary (66.7%), Utilities (67.9%) and Real Estate (69%).

EPS Growth %

Year-over-year, the S&P 500 Index recorded a blended EPS growth rate of 4.4% for Q1 2022. The sector with the highest growth was Energy with 225.9%. Far behind, the next two highest were Consumer Discretionary with 45.2% and Materials with 33.4%. The lowest growth sectors year-over-year were Communication Services with -5.7% and Financials with 4.2%.

Revenue Beats and Misses %

72.5% of firms in the S&P 500 beat Capital IQ Estimates for revenue in Q1 2022. Information Technology lead the pack with 87.9% of firms surpassing revenue estimates, followed closely by Materials with 85.7% and Consumer Staples with 85.2%. Communication Services the lowest performing sector with only 30.4% of firms surpassing estimates.

YoY Revenue Growth %

Overall, Q1 2022 revenue for the S&P 500 grew at 13.5% year-over-year. The Energy sector had the strongest progress with 59.3% growth, followed by Materials at 21.5%, and Real Estate at 19.5%. Utilities had the slowest growth in revenue with 2.5%.

Firms that Reported EPS